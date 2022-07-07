We’re just days (okay more like two weeks) away from the return of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and the hype surrounding the event has everyone excited. In fact Toynk is giving fans a sneak peek at their new arrivals and teasing some fantastic exclusives.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

From July 20-24, 2022 the quintessential fan convention of the year will take over the San Diego Convention Center representing dozens of brands and fandoms nerds love.

Toynk is bringing geeky goodies and favorite pop culture obsessions to the event and today, they’re sharing a look at new merchandise offerings

From Hercules to Hawkeye and Alice to the Eye of Agamotto, fans of every faction will be able to pick up exclusive merchandise, awesome collectibles, commemorative items and more.

Toynk’s SDCC collectibles are officially licensed and include drinkware, enamel pins, and costume replicas all inspired by favorite Disney, Marvel Star Wars characters.

Toynk SDCC 2022 Exclusives

Marvel Moon Knight Crescent Blade Replica Pin

Cause a little chaos of your own with this exclusive Crescent Blade 14KT Gold Replica inspired by the Moon Knight series. Features two base metal magnetic pins with recessed carvings and ancient Egyptian etchings for a truly iconic look.

Limited edition of only 400 pieces; $75.00

Disney Alice In Wonderland 12-ounce Ceramic Teacup and Saucer Set

From the Mad Hatter's table to yours comes this exclusive teacup and saucer set inspired by Disney's Alice In Wonderland . Alice appears on the teacup with a colorful crowd of nosy tulips, sweetpeas, bluebonnets, and more. The inside of the rim features decorative "Curiouser and Curiouser" lettering and flowers at the bottom of the cup. The matching saucer features similar lush greenery that appears on Alice's journey.

Marvel Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Eye Of Agamotto Prop ReplicaSilver Plated Edition | Boxed

Experience a mind-bending world of mystical arts with this limited edition Eye of Agamotto replica necklace inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Limited edition of only 250 pieces; $175.00

Nightmare Before Christmas Enamel 6 Piece Enamel Pin Set

You'll get up to all sorts of spooky fun with this exclusive pin set inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Relive the holiday misadventure with this set of 6 enamel pins, featuring a dreadfully delightful assortment of familiar faces and places. Comes with adorable chibi versions of Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie, Spiral Hill, and the mischievous trio Lock, Shock, and Barrel.

Golden Girls Rose 3D Foam Bag Clip | 3 Piece Set

Nothing says fabulous quite like this exclusive 3-piece bag clip set. Reminisce over stories about St. Olaf with Rose Nylund. The sweetest and most gullible member of the Miami crew is ready for just about any occasion, featured here in three different fits based on memorable episodes from the classic '80s sitcom.

Limited edition of 1,500; $30.00

Disney+ Booth for Exclusive Pins and More

These highly collectible enamel pins are perfect for celebrating your favorite film anniversaries, new film releases, and beloved characters. These limited editions will sell out fast, so hurry over to the Disney+ and Toynk Booths to collect them all!

Limited Edition Disney Anniversary Pins

Disney Brave 10th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00; LE: 2,000

Disney Wreck-It Ralph 10th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00; LE: 2,000

Disney Ratatouille 15th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 2,000

Disney Lilo & Stitch 20th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 2,000

Disney Hercules 25th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 1,600

Disney Aladdin 30th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 2,000

Disney Snow White 85th Anniversary Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 2,400

Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Limited Edition Pins

Disney Encanto

Disney UP Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 2,000

Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi Enamel Pin – Obi Wan – $10.00: LE: 1,200

Star Wars Clone Wars Enamel Pin – Bo Katan – $10.00: LE: 1,600

Marvel Hawkeye – NYC Larpers Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 1,600

Marvel Loki

Marvel Loki Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 1,200

Marvel Wanda Vision Enamel Pin – $10.00: LE: 1,600

Marvel I am Groot

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Loki President Crown Prop Replica 24KT GOLD Plated Edition $175.00; LE: 300

Gear Up Savings Event:

Now through July 24th, Toynk is offering a special deal for online shoppers gearing up for the event! Take 15% off any Toynk.com order using the code "SDCC22" at checkout. (Some exclusions apply.)

Beyond Disney:

If these Disney items don’t speak to you, that’s alright, there are more products to enjoy serving fandoms like: Super Mario Bros. Power Rangers Beetlejuice Hello Kitty Naruto



Find Toynk at SDCC!