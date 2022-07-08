20th Century Studios Pushes Back Release of Horror Movie “Barbarian” to September 9th

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios and New Regency have pushed back the release of horror movie Barbarian from August 31st to September 9th.

will now come to theaters a week and a half later on September 9th. No reason was cited for the move, but early September is a favored date for horror releases, such as the recent two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It.