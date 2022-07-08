Writers From Several Pixar and Disney Animated Titles Nominated For 2022 Humanitas Prize

The writers behind several animated titles from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios have been nominated to receive a 2022 Humanitas Prize.

Nominations for this year’s Humanitas Prizes have been announced, and several titles from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios are among the nominees.

The Humanitas Prizes are awarded to honor film and television writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way. Winners receive a trophy and a cash prize.

Short Film: Far From the Tree – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Written by Natalie Nourigat Parenting is tough, especially when the stakes are high. On an idyllic beach in the Pacific Northwest, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. In the short, this young raccoon will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart



Nona – Pixar Animation Studios – Written by Louis Gonzales

– Pixar Animation Studios – Written by Louis Gonzales A Grandmother, Nona, plans to spend her day off by shutting out the world to watch her favorite TV show, E.E.W. Smashdown Wrestling. However, when her 5-year-old granddaughter Renee is unexpectedly dropped off, Nona is caught between her two favorite things.

Encanto

Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel. When she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

Though not animated, the Disney Channel Spin

This year’s winners are set to be announced live at an in-person awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 9, 2022.