Disneyland Paris Preparing to Kickoff Launch Party for Marvel Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to kick off the launch of its brand new land, Marvel Avengers Campus. They will be having a launch party to celebrate with the official opening on July 20th. You can get a preview on July 9th and 10th and virtually celebrate.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris fans have been waiting for the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus and this day is less than two weeks away.

To celebrate, they will be having a launch party and you can be a part of this virtually

On July 9th, there will be a dedication ceremony at 7:40 p.m. and an Avengers Assemble moment at 11 p.m.

July 10th at 11 a.m. you can virtually

An epic weekend kicks off. Are you ready? Stay connected for live coverage of the Marvel Avengers Campus launch party as we prepare to officially open this exciting new land to the public on 20th July. #AvengersCampusParis pic.twitter.com/hsYcNM8497 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) July 8, 2022

Attractions for Avengers Campus: (According to the website)

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure

Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself and catch the Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc!

Dining:

Stark Factory

Have an appetite for invention… and pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a quick-service kitchen and high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can come to build and repair their gear.

PYM Kitchen