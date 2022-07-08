Disneyland Paris Preparing to Kickoff Launch Party for Marvel Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to kick off the launch of its brand new land, Marvel Avengers Campus. They will be having a launch party to celebrate with the official opening on July 20th. You can get a preview on July 9th and 10th and virtually celebrate.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris fans have been waiting for the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus and this day is less than two weeks away.
- To celebrate, they will be having a launch party and you can be a part of this virtually.
- On July 9th, there will be a dedication ceremony at 7:40 p.m. and an Avengers Assemble moment at 11 p.m.
- July 10th at 11 a.m. you can virtually be a part of the Creating Avengers Campus Conference.
Attractions for Avengers Campus: (According to the website)
Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
- Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!
Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure
- Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself and catch the Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc!
Dining:
Stark Factory
- Have an appetite for invention… and pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a quick-service kitchen and high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can come to build and repair their gear.
PYM Kitchen
- With a huge variety of good food at size-defying scales, power up with a buffet of unusually-sized mains and desserts all prepared by a team of super-smart chefs using Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particle 'shrinking and growing' technology.