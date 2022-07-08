Kith Honors Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Apparel Collection and Custom Comic Book

Everyone’s favorite web slinger is turning 60 and in celebration of the milestone, Marvel has teamed up with Kith for a new collaboration that we think is pretty super!

He doesn’t look a day over 16, but Peter Parker and his super hero persona Spider-Man are commemorating their 60th anniversary…in style!

Marvel and Kith have announced new collaborations in honor of Spider-Man that spans a wide wide range of products for the fan in all of us.

This superior series features archival artwork from the Spider-Man comics used to create a collaborative collection of apparel and accessories to showcase the evolution of the iconic character.

Adults will be able shop a styles including: Knit sweaters Cotton fleece hoodies Vintage washed tees Headwear Skateboard decks Posters Puzzles And more

Additionally a 16-piece kid’s collection will be available featuring: Lounge sets Knit sweaters Hoodies Tees



Beyond the clothing line, Kith will release a custom Spider-Man comic book that features a completely original storyline and artwork, along with some previews of upcoming unreleased Kith collections.

The Marvel | Kith Spider-Man comic book will launch in select locations on July 11th followed by a second release on July 15th along with the full collection ( which will be available online ).

Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Comic Book:

The limited-edition Marvel | Kith Spider-Man comic book celebrates the anniversary with an original story featuring Spider-Man as he tries to stop Doctor Octopus and his robot army from wreaking havoc on New York City.

The comic also features cameos from other Marvel characters including Iron Man and Tinkerer, as well as Kith-founder Ronnie Fieg.

The comic is written by Anthony Piper and drawn by Julian Shaw, with colors by Fabio Laporini and Fabio D’Auria

The comic releases Monday, July 11 at all Kith shops and will also release as a bundle with Kith’s curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia. The memorabilia will be sold online only, and not available in-store (aside from the Pop-Up in Queens).

Additionally, online orders of any adult’s apparel will come with a copy of the custom Kith for Marvel Spider-Man comic book as a gift with purchase.

Where to Shop:

The collection will be available to shop across all KITH stores in LA, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, Aspen, Hawaii, as well as at Bergdorf Goodman (NY), Selfridges (London), Hirshleifers (NY)

Online shoppers will be able to access the collection on Friday, July 15 online at 11AM EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com.

Marvel | Kith Pop-Ups:

In celebration of the launch, Kith will host a special 3-day pop-up experience set in Queens, New York from July 15-17.

Designed by Kith and Marvel Entertainment, this shop will be the sole location in New York, aside from the Kith Shop at Bergdorf Goodman, where the Marvel | Kith Spider-Man collection and comic book can be purchased (neither Kith Manhattan nor Kith Brooklyn will stock the collection): Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Pop-Up | 221-50 Horace Harding Expy | Oakland Gardens, NY 11364

Hours of operation will be 11AM-7PM EST

The pop-up will feature the collection as well as a curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia including comic books from the past six decades along with action figures, original illustrations, and much more.

To celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary on a global scale, Kith and Marvel are also hosting a pop-up in Selfridges: Kith Selfridges | 400 Oxford St | Marylebone, London W1A 1AB

