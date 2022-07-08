Kith Honors Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Apparel Collection and Custom Comic Book

Everyone’s favorite web slinger is turning 60 and in celebration of the milestone, Marvel has teamed up with Kith for a new collaboration that we think is pretty super!
What’s Happening:
- He doesn’t look a day over 16, but Peter Parker and his super hero persona Spider-Man are commemorating their 60th anniversary…in style!
- Marvel and Kith have announced new collaborations in honor of Spider-Man that spans a wide wide range of products for the fan in all of us.
- This superior series features archival artwork from the Spider-Man comics used to create a collaborative collection of apparel and accessories to showcase the evolution of the iconic character.
- Adults will be able shop a styles including:
- Knit sweaters
- Cotton fleece hoodies
- Vintage washed tees
- Headwear
- Skateboard decks
- Posters
- Puzzles
- And more
- Additionally a 16-piece kid’s collection will be available featuring:
- Lounge sets
- Knit sweaters
- Hoodies
- Tees
- Beyond the clothing line, Kith will release a custom Spider-Man comic book that features a completely original storyline and artwork, along with some previews of upcoming unreleased Kith collections.
- The Marvel | Kith Spider-Man comic book will launch in select locations on July 11th followed by a second release on July 15th along with the full collection (which will be available online).
- Check back soon for links to the individual items.
Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Comic Book:
- The limited-edition Marvel | Kith Spider-Man comic book celebrates the anniversary with an original story featuring Spider-Man as he tries to stop Doctor Octopus and his robot army from wreaking havoc on New York City.
- The comic also features cameos from other Marvel characters including Iron Man and Tinkerer, as well as Kith-founder Ronnie Fieg.
- The comic is written by Anthony Piper and drawn by Julian Shaw, with colors by Fabio Laporini and Fabio D’Auria
- The comic releases Monday, July 11 at all Kith shops and will also release as a bundle with Kith’s curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia. The memorabilia will be sold online only, and not available in-store (aside from the Pop-Up in Queens).
- Additionally, online orders of any adult’s apparel will come with a copy of the custom Kith for Marvel Spider-Man comic book as a gift with purchase.
Where to Shop:
- The collection will be available to shop across all KITH stores in LA, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, Aspen, Hawaii, as well as at Bergdorf Goodman (NY), Selfridges (London), Hirshleifers (NY)
- Online shoppers will be able to access the collection on Friday, July 15 online at 11AM EST on Kith.com and 11AM CET on EU.Kith.com.
Marvel | Kith Pop-Ups:
- In celebration of the launch, Kith will host a special 3-day pop-up experience set in Queens, New York from July 15-17.
- Designed by Kith and Marvel Entertainment, this shop will be the sole location in New York, aside from the Kith Shop at Bergdorf Goodman, where the Marvel | Kith Spider-Man collection and comic book can be purchased (neither Kith Manhattan nor Kith Brooklyn will stock the collection): Marvel | Kith Spider-Man Pop-Up | 221-50 Horace Harding Expy | Oakland Gardens, NY 11364
- Hours of operation will be 11AM-7PM EST
- The pop-up will feature the collection as well as a curated selection of vintage Spider-Man memorabilia including comic books from the past six decades along with action figures, original illustrations, and much more.
- To celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary on a global scale, Kith and Marvel are also hosting a pop-up in Selfridges: Kith Selfridges | 400 Oxford St | Marylebone, London W1A 1AB
What They’re Saying:
- Ronnie Fieg, Founder & CEO of Kith: “I collected comic books growing up, and the one that sparked my passion was a Spider-Man comic I bought in 1990. I was really honored that Marvel came to us to launch the 60th anniversary of such an iconic character. As a brand, it’s important to me that we can work on collections like this that are based on my own personal nostalgia. In that way we speak to both ends of the spectrum – the older customer, like me, as well as the younger generation who love and relate to similar things.”
- Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products: “For six decades, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, leaving a lasting impact on pop culture and fans around the world. Our goal was to kick-off his 60th anniversary with a collaboration that captured Spider-Man’s timeless and effortlessly cool DNA, and we couldn’t think of a better partner than KITH to deliver on this through their creative lens. The end result is a collection for both the Spider-Man fan and the style-conscious consumer, and one that continues to propel Marvel’s leadership within the lifestyle space.”