“Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1” Breakout Star Escapade’s Story to Continue in “New Mutants #31”

Last month, Escapade made her grand debut in “Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1″ and captivated Marvel fans with her fascinating power set, uplifting backstory, and delightful supporting cast. And this bright new mutant hero’s journey is only just beginning! As promised, Escapade’s saga will continue this October in “New Mutants #31″

Marvel

The arc will also feature comic strips drawn by Escapade’s co-creators, cartoonists Ro Stein & Ted Brandt! Further incorporating Escapade into the world of the X-Men, Escapade will join the New Mutants to learn to control her one-of-a-kind “swap” abilities so she can prevent Destiny’s deadly prophecy from coming true…

Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup?

Join Escapade and your favorite lovable mutant rapscallions in the start to a wild ride when New Mutants #31″ hits stands in October.

