New Collectible Key to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World of Disney

World of Disney boutique in Paris (Disney Village) is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To celebrate this event, there will be a collectible key available for purchase Friday, July 22nd.
What's Happening:
- World of Disney boutique (Disney Village) celebrates its 10th anniversary!
- To mark the event, the collectible key to this iconic shopping destination will be released on Friday, 22 July – a limited edition 2012, at a retail price of 27€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App next Wednesday, 20 July at 6 PM.
- “Last chance” tickets on Thursday, 21 July at 12PM.
- The sale will take place at World of Disney (Disney Village) at 8 AM – with a limit of 2 units per transaction. Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos are not accepted).