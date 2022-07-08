“Thor: Love And Thunder” Saw 29 Million Dollars in the Box Office for Thursday Night Previews

According to Deadline, Thor: Love And Thunder is making a killing at the box office with 29 million dollars for Thursday night previews.
What's Happening:
- Marvel fans everywhere saw the brand new movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, which saw 29 million dollars come through the box office from showtimes that began at 3 p.m.
- This is by far the second best preview figure in 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which saw 36 million.
- Just to compare, Thor: Love and Thunder previews were the fifth biggest for an MCU title, right behind Avengers: Endgame, which saw 60 million dollars.
- This was followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home at 50 million dollars and then Avengers: Infinity War at 39 million.
Thor: Love and Thunder Synopsis:
- Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced, a quest for inner peace.
- However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods.
- To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who to his surprise inexplicably wields his magical hammer.
- Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance.