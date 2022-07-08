“Thor: Love And Thunder” Saw 29 Million Dollars in the Box Office for Thursday Night Previews

According to Deadline, Thor: Love And Thunder is making a killing at the box office with 29 million dollars for Thursday night previews.

Thor: Love and Thunder Synopsis: