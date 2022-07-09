Those living in Central Florida know the struggle of driving on I-4. You need to plan extra time to get to wherever you're going because traffic is a high possibility. The I-4 Ultimate construction project has been in the works for years, and according to Wftv, it is officially done.
What's Happening:
- Thousands of hours of hard work with tons of asphalt and steel went into the I-4 Ultimate construction project.
- It's been seven years, but FDOT has finally declared that this project is finished.
- The I-4 Ultimate project is the largest project that the state has ever done.
- The express lane goes for 21 miles and saves people from traffic if you're willing to pay the toll.
- There were finishing touches done by local artists, new landscaping, and an upgrade of energy-efficient LED lighting.
- "They are such small details, but those small details have made major impacts to these communities," FDOT’s Jessica Ottaviano said. "It’s crazy to see this project come from concept to concrete … new bridges, interchanges, overpasses and the last big lift."
- Those who live in Central Florida thought that it would never be done, but we are finally at the light at the end of the tunnel.