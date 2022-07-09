Meet Stephen Twinings at EPCOT July 16th and 17th

Disney Parks shared on their Twitter a meet-and-greet opportunity with Stephen Twinings at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can meet Stephen Twinings at The Tea Caddy located in World Showcase at EPCOT on July 16th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on July 17th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About the Twinings Family: (According to the website)
- We wouldn’t have our beloved tea without the Twining family. They have shared their love and passion for fine quality teas for hundreds of years and passed on their incredible knowledge from one generation to the next. So far, ten generations of the Twining family have been there to watch it all happen, from the creation of our famous English Breakfast blend to supplying tea to the Red Cross for food parcels during war.
- Stephen Twining is our Director of Corporate Relations in the International Marketing Team and a Master Blender. Stephen represents Twinings at tea conventions around the world, spreading the Twinings message across the globe and ensuring that Thomas's promise of innovation and quality is never broken.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning