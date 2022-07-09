Wild Rivers Water Park Opening in Irvine, CA Tomorrow, July 10th

Longtime Southern California residents may remember the Wild Rivers water park in Irvine. It closed back in 2011, but now a longtime effort to reopen the park has finally come to fruition, as Wild Rivers will reopen tomorrow, July 10th. The Orange County Register has shared some more details.

What’s Happening:

​​The new $60 million Wild Rivers water park that has been in the planning stages for more than a decade will finally open after a number of starts and stops in a new location that offers more space, water slides and summer fun.

The original Wild Rivers opened in July 1986 at the Lion Country Safari animal park in Irvine. The former water park closed in 2011 when the Irvine Company decided to build the 3,700-unit Los Olivos Village neighborhood at the location.

At 20 acres, the new water park will be 50% larger than the original Wild Rivers with 3 acres set aside for future expansion.

The new Wild Rivers will have a 1940s South Pacific theme that pays homage to the former El Toro Marine Corps air station that operated from 1943 to 1999 at the Great Park location.

Here’s a list of the attractions that will await guests at Wild Rivers: Pelican Plunge – A 550-foot-long Master Blaster water coaster with water jets that power riders up slopes Shaka Bay – The 25,000-square-foot wave pool that reaches a depth of 6 feet Tomcat Riders – A 6-lane mat racer slide with a 360-degree spiral tube at the start Cook’s Cove – A 30-foot-tall rain fortress play structure with an 800-gallon tipping bucket Castaway River – A quarter mile-long lazy river with inner tubes Aquaconda – A 600-foot-long slide with six-person circular rafts Bora Bora Boomerang – Raft slide with a 25-foot-tall wave wall Tortuga – Raft slide that travels through oscillating spheres in the 90-degree corners Typhoon – Raft slide with a 20-foot-diameter mega tube Tiki’s Revenge – A 225-foot-long tube slide with a super bowl element Samoan Serpent – A 400-foot-long serpentine tube slide Fiji Falls – A 350-foot-long double tube slide Pipeline – A 350-foot-long tube slide Tahitian Toucan – A remake of the side-by-side Sweitzer Falls body slides at the original Wild Rivers with a 4-foot drop into a splash pool Bombay Blasters – A pair of enclosed drop body slides Tala & Mano – Side by side body slides Kontiki Cove – Tiny tots pool with five kiddie slides

