Snack Options Now Available at Pool Bars of Disney’s All-Star Resorts at Walt Disney World

Guests staying at the three resorts that make up Disney’s All-Star Resorts in Walt Disney World now have a snack option when taking a break at their hotel’s pool bar.

Guests staying at Walt Disney World's All-Star Resorts have several new options to choose from when visiting their respective pool bars.

As late as June of 2022, food was not available at the pool bars of these resorts, but now several options have appeared on the menu, including snacks and salads. At press time, these were the options now available on the pool bar menus and their respective prices: Mickey Pretzel with Cheese Sauce $7.19 Per Serving Assorted Chips $2.99 Per Serving Greek Salad $8.99 Ham and Cheddar Sandwich $9.99 Caesar Salad with Chicken $10.99

Guests staying at any of these three locations have several options when it comes to dining, whether it be in-room pizza delivery or a stop at the expansive food court that each resort is home to. Adults can also head over to bars near resort’s main pool (each resort has at least one pool for guests to enjoy) for libations or the snacks listed above:

Silver Screen Spirits at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Grandstand Spirits at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Singing Spirits at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Each pool bar is located at the main pool, which are found adjacent to the main hall of each All-Star Resort, which serves as the home of each respective resort’s front desk, gift shop, and food court.