shopDisney Serves Up 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Collections

We’re days away from the arrival of the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival and we can’t wait! This year’s event will feature food, music, characters and plenty of shopping opportunities. Speaking of shopping, the first merchandise collections—including one starring Figment—have already started rolling into shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In just a few days, Walt Disney World will kick off its most popular event: the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. From July 14-November 19, 2022, guests can delight in dozens of delicious delicacies from across the globe, get groovy with live music sessions, follow Remy around World Showcase and shop for commemorative souvenirs.

Ahead of the festival kickoff, shopDisney has introduced this year’s merchandise collections that feature some of our favorite characters. Among the selections are: Figment Collection 2022 Festival Logo Series Mickey and Minnie Mouse Tiana Baking Collection

Whether at EPCOT or home, guests of all ages can partake in the fun of the Food & Wine festival with these whimsical accessories that will have you cook up plenty of Disney magic!

The 2022 Food & Wine Festival collections are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $12.99-$29.99.

Links to the individual products can be found below.

Figment

The mascot of EPCOT is back for another festival and this year he’s in the kitchen helping serve up tasty foods for the whole family. He can be seen on an oven mitt (that might also make a good puppet), cosplay style apron, and dinner plate that encourages guests to add some purple to their palate. He

Festival Logo

Another year, another great Festival Logo Collection! In 2022 Disney simplistic (we mean that in a good way) series features a variety of jewel tones that bring a warm and rich vibe to the trendy souvenirs. Toast the festival with long stem wine glasses or check out the stemless variety; and whatever you do make sure you have some coasters handy for resting those glasses. Finally, serve up a delightful spread with an oblong wooden serving board that will have everyone talking.

Mickey and Minnie

Two other frequent Festival goers are Mickey and Minnie Mouse who can be seen making their way through the EPCOT on a kitchen towel set. Mickey stars on an apron wearing his own culinary fashions and showing that he’s “The Master of the Grill.” The duo is back together for a pizza slice plate that’s actually six triangle plates which can be pushed together to make a circle. If Mickey is master of the grill, Minnie takes over oven duties and stars on a round wooden platter announcing “I’ve Got Pizzazz!”

Tiana

Restaurateur, Tiana brings her special touch to must-have baking accessories to elevate your homemade goodness to the next level! She stars on a spatula featuring her beignets (and their ingredients) while the back side includes a handy measurement guide. Some baked goods require you to roll out the dough and this pretty ceramic rolling pin will get the job done…but before you make that don’t forget to sift the dry ingredients! A stainless steel hand crank sifter will mix up your flour, salt and leveners perfectly every single time.

Heading to Walt Disney World this year? Don’t miss out on the wonderful Food & Wine Festival that the whole family can enjoy. The 2022 Festival runs from July 14-November 19, 2022 and is included with admission to EPCOT.