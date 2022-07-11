“Anthology” Creative Storytelling Experience Coming To Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando Next Month

Live in or visiting Orlando next month? Tickets are now on sale for the chance to experience a unique and memorable night of creative storytelling, custom cocktails and live jazz music featuring original stories from Burrow Press Authors

What’s Happening:

Creative City Project has announced their latest immersive experience “Anthology” coming to Renaissance Theatre Company on Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, 2022.

In partnership with Burrow Press, Anthology is a night of stories and spirits featuring four writers’ original works paired with custom cocktails curated to match each story, designed to bring a new level of immersion into the art of fiction.

Throughout the 70-minute show, live jazz music, an intimate atmosphere and incredible storytelling combine to create a one-of-a-kind evening. Anthology originally debuted in 2014.

Anthology features original stories from Burrow Press authors: Teresa Carmody Shane Hinton Brianna Johnson Melanie Farmer

Burrow Press is the literary publisher of Stetson University’s MFA of the Americas program, focusing on collaboration, translation and literature in the expanded field. They publish award-winning poetry and prose in print (3-4 times a year) and online (weekly) in Burrow Press Review. Since 2010, Burrow Press has provided over 1,400 opportunities for writers to publish and share their work.

The event will take place at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando, from Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st with shows at 6:30 and 8:30 PM. This seated event is for ages 21 and up, and all guests must show a valid ID at the door.

Tickets are $35.00 per person and include four 3 oz. cocktail tastings. For more information and to purchase tickets, check out www.creativecityproject.com/anthology

