BTS Signs Deal with Disney+ for Concert Film and Documentary Series

Disney+ will be the streaming home for a new BTS concert film and documentary series.
What’s Happening:
- The latest musical superstars to sign a contract with Disney+ is K-Pop sensation BTS!
- According to Deadline, the group will produce a concert film and documentary series for Disney’s global streaming platform through their studio Hybe.
- The concert film is called BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, which was filmed last November at Sofi Stadium.
- The documentary series is titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star and chronicles the band’s trajectory over the past nine years.
What They’re Saying:
- Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+. This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”
- Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe: “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists. The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now