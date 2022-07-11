Celebrate Oga’s Birthday With New Treats In Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Disneyland Park is getting ready to celebrate their birthday in just a few days, but in the park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, someone else has a big birthday to celebrate!

What’s Happening:

From July 18 through 20, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be celebrating the birthday of everyone’s favorite cantina owner –Oga Garra. To honor her, treat your taste buds to some yummy options that can’t be missed.

At Oga’s Cantina

If you’re looking for a snack at Oga’s Cantina, the Mygeeto Roll has tuna poke, zhu cucumber, green onion, enoki, eel sauce, fried garlic, vermicelli, and sea bean rolled in rice paper and garnished with ponzu foam.

Elsewhere in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo you’ll find the tasty Blue Milk Chia Pudding. This treat is made with a coconut milk and chia seed blend, fresh berries, pepitas, and shredded coconut. For a sweet and savory combination, Jat Kaa’s Coolers has Peka Wheat Gear Puffs, crispy wheat puffs in a savory and spicy seasoning blend.