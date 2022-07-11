Photos: Star Wars Launch Bay Soft Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been closed since the park reopened from the 2020 pandemic closure. While it officially opens on July 17th, today it began a soft opening.

What’s Happening:

Explore immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork and actual movie props—as well as authentic replicas created just for Star Wars Launch Bay.

The exhibit first opened in 2015 and has been updated with new props and experiences throughout the years.

When Disney’s Hollywood Studios first reopened from the pandemic closure, the Launch Bay served as a mask relaxation station. When the stations went away, Launch Bay closed shortly thereafter.

Available during today’s soft opening were the meet & greets with Darth Vader and Chewbacca, who both drew in quite the crowd.

The Pod Racer that was formerly on display has been covered up.

Here’s a look at the Pod Racer from last year.

The wait to meet Chewie was a little less once our reporter got inside the Launch Bay.

Both meet & greets were making use of the new automated cameras instead of PhotoPass personnel.

The wait time sign for Darth Vader’s “Commander on the Bridge” meet & greet was not working.

Here you can see a visual feed of what the automated camera is seeing.

At this time, the BB-8 meet & greet, the Launch Bay Theater, and the Launch Bay Cargo store remain unavailable.