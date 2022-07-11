“Star Wars (Power Of The Dark Side) Villainous” Game Set For Release Later This Month

Star Wars fans can finally get in on the fun of the acclaimed Ravensburger game series, Villainous with a new edition of the popular game set for release later this month.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind high-quality board games, toys and puzzles, announced today that Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous is now available for pre-order on Target.com and at friendly local game stores. In this newest addition to the popular Villainous franchise, players take on the mantle of one of five notorious villains in the Star Wars galaxy – Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous – to fulfill their character’s unique missions and win the game.

Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous follows the same base game system as previous Villainous releases but features new gameplay elements that fully immerse players into the Star Wars galaxy. Depending on their villain’s unique power, players will use their villain’s “Ambition” to perform actions that power effects based on the vllain’s use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck. The game also incorporates iconic ships and transports from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

Become an iconic Star Wars Villain by using your sinister influence and unique abilities to manipulate the field in your favor. Are you powerful and clever enough to fulfill your dark destiny before your opponents?

Explore a new universe of scum and villainy in Star Wars Villainous, the newest addition to the award-winning Villainous game system. Choose your Villain and explore your Sector as you collect Credits, play ships and vehicles to gain new Abilities, and use Ambition to utilize your Villain's unique skills.

As with each Villainous entry, this edition contains beautifully illustrated cards depicting Heroes, Villains, ships, and more from the Star Wars Universe and Includes five sculpted movers representing each Villain.

entry, this edition contains beautifully illustrated cards depicting Heroes, Villains, ships, and more from the Star Wars Universe and Includes five sculpted movers representing each Villain. Star Wars (Power of the Dark Side) Villainous will officially go on-sale on July 31, 2022, at major retailers and game stores nationwide. The title is suitable for two-to-four players, ages 10+ and is set to retail for $39.99

will officially go on-sale on July 31, 2022, at major retailers and game stores nationwide. The title is suitable for two-to-four players, ages 10+ and is set to retail for $39.99 You can preorder your copy from Target using the link below:

Star Wars Villainous Board Game : Target