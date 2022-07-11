Retailers at Downtown Disney Celebrate Summer With Special Offers for Magic Key Holders

Several retailers at the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort are offering some special summer savings and opportunities to current Magic Key Holders.

What’s Happening:

Summer days are here but the Disneyland Resort has shared that Magic Key Holders can keep it cool at Downtown Disney District with special offers just for Magic Key Holders throughout July and August.

Over at California Sole, Magic Key holders can receive a 15% discount on their purchases at the California-inspired, full-service footwear store. Most of the brands carried here were born here in beautiful, sunny California and each one has an amazing story to tell.

Over at Post 21, a comprehensive marketplace that focused on modern and design forward products from black-owned businesses, Magic Key Holders can enjoy 10% off of the “Magic Moment” Necklace available at the Downtown Disney location.

Magic Key Holders visiting Pandora Jewelry can enjoy a VIP shopping hour on July 28th, from 9:00-10:00 AM as well as 10% off on their purchases.

To enjoy these offers, Magic Key holders must present their valid Magic Key pass prior to purchases to receive any applicable benefits or discounts. Offers valid in-store only at select participating food, beverage and merchandise locations. Available for a limited time while supplies last. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Disney is not responsible or liable for benefits and discounts offered by any third parties. Restrictions may apply, check participating locations for offer details.