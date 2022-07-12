Broadway Style Show “The Little Mermaid” Aboard the Disney Wish

Guests who have boarded the Disney Wish have been blown away by the magic around them. One of the things that is so special about Disney Cruise Line is their shows, and The Little Mermaid is no exception.

What's Happening:

Guests aboard the Disney Wish will be able to see the broadway-style show The Little Mermaid .

. This takes place inside the Walt Disney Theater.

The show has a re-imagined script and score and is explained as, "In this modern-day retelling, audiences will rediscover the iconic scenes, acclaimed music, and beloved characters of the film, as a cast of contemporary storytellers put their own spin on the timeless tale," Disney leaders explained in a blog post. "The creative minds at Disney Cruise Line have joined forces with a team of top Broadway talent to develop an all-new stage adaptation of The Little Mermaid exclusively for the Disney Wish."

exclusively for the Disney Wish." There will be special effects, artistic choreography, innovative theatrical design, and cutting-edge puppetry.

The popular hit song Under the Sea will be the show’s biggest number, featuring characters like Sebastian and Flounder.

The leaders pointed out that "Throughout the show, playful scenic designs and state-of-the-art video projections will transform the Walt Disney Theater into a 360-degree undersea environment."

Other songs will include Kiss the Girl and Poor Unfortunate Souls.

Of course, this is just a piece of the many adventures onboard. There's so much Magic that you should start planning your next Disney Cruise now.