Disney Makes Major Advertising Deal with The Trade Desk

According to Axios, Disney has reached an agreement with The Trade Desk, a global ad tech company, that makes it possible for brands to target automated ads across Disney properties using data matched on the back end from Disney and The Trade Desk.
What’s Happening:
- This is one of the largest media-business efforts yet to craft a new ad-targeting system as third-party tracking fades away, and it's likely to trigger a series of similar partnerships between major media companies and other big ad tech firms.
- Rita Ferro, Disney’s president of advertising sales for its media and entertainment distribution arm, said the company will be talking to other distribution partners about similar deals moving forward.
- Automation allows Disney to sell more ads at scale, and partnerships like the one brokered with the Trade Desk will make it easier for advertisers to buy automated ads without sacrificing the ability to target them narrowly.
- The deal integrates data from Disney’s Clean Room, a privacy-conscious repository of first party data, or data Disney gathers directly from its users with their consent, and matches it with personalized data that‘s been created through an industry framework called the Unified ID 2.0, which The Trade Desk has championed.
- The deal will help Disney achieve its goal of shifting more than 50% of all of its advertising sales to automated buying.
- Disney said last year its goal is to sell more than half of its ads in automated fashion in the next four years. Last year, more than 40% of the ad inventory Disney sold during its upfront advertising sales event was automated.