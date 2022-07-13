See a first look at Hulu's new baking competition series, Best In Dough. The series is hosted by Wells Adams and Chef Daniele Uditi, with the first three of the 10-episode series premiering on Monday, September 19th.

What’s Happening:

It's knead-to-know news! Hulu has debuted a first look at the upcoming pizza baking competition series, Best In Dough , hosted by Wells Adams ( Bachelor in Paradise ) and Chef Daniele Uditi (Pizzana restaurant creator and co-owner).

, hosted by Wells Adams ( ) and Chef Daniele Uditi (Pizzana restaurant creator and co-owner). The 10-episode pizza baking competition series, Best In Dough, will premiere Monday, September 19th on Hulu with three episodes. Three episodes stream the following Monday and four the next, with a finale date of October 3rd.

will premiere Monday, September 19th on Hulu with three episodes. Three episodes stream the following Monday and four the next, with a finale date of October 3rd. In a world where there seems to be little agreement on anything, there is one great unifier… the universal love of pizza. Best In Dough brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for a cash prize. Fire up the oven, the first ever pizza competition is on!

Episode and Contestant List:

Episode 101 Nonnas – premieres Monday, September 19

Nonna Antoinette – Southbury, CT

Nonna Carmela – Long Island, NY

Nonna Lina – Queens, NY

Episode 102 ‘Influencers – premieres Monday, September 19

Ashley "Mincey" Mincey – Miami, FL

Scott Wiener – New York, NY

Shealyn Coniglio – Brooklyn, NY

Episode 103 BBQ – premieres Monday, September 19

Dwayne "Big Daddy" Thompson – Alabaster, AL (Big Daddy Sauces – chef/owner)

Joe "Joe-Rilla" Youkhan – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA (Smorburger – chef/owner)

Adrian Davila – Seguin, TX (Davila's BBQ – chef/owner)

Episode 104 College Kids – premieres Monday, September 26

John Laspada – Tallahassee, FL

Olivia Casterta – Davis, CA

Yemage Omer – Atlanta, GA

Episode 105 Pop Up – premieres Monday, September 26

David Lee – Philadelphia, PA (Pizza Jawn Pop Up)

Miriam Weiskind – Brooklyn, NY (The Za Report Pizza Pop Up)

Jhy Coulter – Kansas City, MO (Devoured Pizza Pop Up)

Episode 106 Pizza Champs – premieres Monday, September 26

Joe Carlucci – Madison, AL (Valentina's – owner)

Leah Scurto – Santa Rosa, CA (Pizza Leah – owner)

Ali Haider – Los Angeles, CA (786 Degrees – owner)

Episode 107 Mother Daughter – premieres Monday October 3

Barbara + Allison – Walnut, CA / Walnut Grove, CA

Carmen + Heidi – Los Angeles, CA

Tiffany + Kelis – Raleigh, NC (Not Now Wontons – owner)

Episode 108 Planet Pizza – premieres Monday October 3

Eduardo Anaya – Los Angeles, CA (TBC) (LA Birria)

Marcos Roberto – Los Angeles, CA (TBC) (Personal Pizza Chef and Sampa’s Gourmet Pizza)

Taiki Kuramoto – Tustin, CA (Momoyama – executive chef)

Episode 109 Midwest – premieres Monday October 3

Cliff Skighwalker – Detroit, MI (Cliff's Pizza – owner)

Emmett Burke – Chicago, IL (Emmett's Pizza – owner)

Michael LaMarca – Cleveland, OH (Master Pizza – owner)

Episode 110 Fine Dining – premieres Monday October 3