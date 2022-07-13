Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff Extend Deals With The Walt Disney Company

According to Deadline, the duo known for Everything’s Trash, Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff, will be staying with The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff will be extending deals with the Walt Disney Company.

The duo will launch their new comedy on freeform ABC

Robinson previously struck a deal with the company, which was then known as ABC Studios, in 2019. She writes, stars in, and is the executive producer of the half-hour comedy adaptation of her own book.

As co-creator of The 2 Dope Queens, she will continue to develop and produce projects across Disney platforms with the studio.

she will continue to develop and produce projects across Disney platforms with the studio. Writer and executive producer Jonathan Groff has also struck a deal with the studio that he has been with since 2009.

He was the executive producer of Black-ish as well as Happy Endings and This Fool for Hulu

What They're Saying: