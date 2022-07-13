Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff Extend Deals With The Walt Disney Company

According to Deadline, the duo known for Everything’s Trash, Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff, will be staying with The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Phoebe Robinson and Jonathan Groff will be extending deals with the Walt Disney Company.
- The duo will launch their new comedy on freeform today, July 13th, as well as extend their overall deals with ABC Signature.
- Robinson previously struck a deal with the company, which was then known as ABC Studios, in 2019. She writes, stars in, and is the executive producer of the half-hour comedy adaptation of her own book.
- As co-creator of The 2 Dope Queens, she will continue to develop and produce projects across Disney platforms with the studio.
- Writer and executive producer Jonathan Groff has also struck a deal with the studio that he has been with since 2009.
- He was the executive producer of Black-ish as well as Happy Endings and This Fool for Hulu. He also spent five years as head writer on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.
What They're Saying:
- “I’m so happy to continue my relaysh with ABC Signature, three years and counting, which is longer than some marriages. Hey-o!” said Robinson. “In all seriousness, having their support in launching my new show, Everything’s Trash, has meant the world to me, and I cannot wait to birth other TV babies with the studio as my doula. Lol. What?”
- “It’s been a fantastic partnership with Phoebe and we are thrilled to extend it,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature. “We can’t wait for everyone to see her brilliance in full force in her new series, Everything’s Trash, on Freeform.”
- “Jon Groff has been a superstar on the studio team for more than a decade,” said Davis. “He is the definition of a ‘go-to guy,’ and his work on eight seasons of Black-ish as well as our new comedy, Everything’s Trash, has been nothing short of stellar.”