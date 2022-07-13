Fan-Made LEGO Design Based on “Hocus Pocus” Gets Approved as Future LEGO Ideas Set

The third LEGO Ideas Review of 2022 took place, and fans of Hocus Pocus will be excited to learn that a fan design of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage will go into development for fans everywhere to enjoy.

Over the past months, the LEGO Review Board evaluated 36 impressive product ideas that reached 10,000 supporters between early September 2021 and early January 2022 .

The LEGO Review Board turns fan ideas into actual products that then go into development and become part of the LEGO Ideas brand of model sets.

There are several factors that are taken into consideration with the LEGO Ideas Review Process, including whether or not they are commercially viable, if they can be built well, as well as feasibility and licensing possibilities.

Currently, there are five in production, not including the recent releases of the Starry Night and Soulful Jazz Quartet. Fans can look forward to The Office, a BTS set, a motorized lighthouse, A–Frame cabin, and a foosball table.

Along with all of that, today, they announced the latest LEGO Ideas that passed the review process and was voted by fans to go into the development phases.

Belgian Fan Designer Amber Veyt, (aka TheAmbrinator on LEGO Ideas Boards) made her dream a reality and showed that perseverance can pay off. After her original submission in 2020 was not approved, Amber's deep passion for the much-loved Hocus Pocus movie shows in her design, which encapsulates all the little details and characters that really wowed the review board. It hits a sweet spot for Halloween movies for families, with iconic characters and a location that fans and even LEGO designers really wanted to recreate using LEGO bricks.

LEGO is still working out the final product design, pricing, and availability for this set, and promises to share more on the LEGO Ideas blog as the launch of this product gets closer.

The announcement of this particular set coming in the future is brilliant timing considering in only a few months, we will see the debut of the highly-anticipated sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 , on Disney+

on September 30, 2022, the haunting sequel to the Halloween classic arrives and brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem.