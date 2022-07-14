In celebration of the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 20th Century Studios’ The Bob’s Burgers Movie and Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear, there will be a list of activities taking place at Comic-Con International in San Diego. This is all presented by Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Fans are invited to get their buns to The Bob's Burgers Movie activation to enjoy engaging photo ops, play the Lucky Ducks game, and enjoy a complimentary burger during the daily "Patty Hour" from 3-6pm — while supplies last and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Collectors can beef up their movie collection with The Bob's Burgers Movie – now available on Digital and on Blu-ray and DVD July 19.
Where: Gaslamp Diagonal, adjacent to the Omni Hotel (where Sixth Avenue ends)

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is taking a thrilling ride to Comic-Con! Experience the multiverse in person with 'Pop-A-Poppa' – an entertaining game inspired by Pizza Poppa, the hilarious pizza purveyor from Universe-838. Fans will be given a chance to win prizes, as well as enter a new reality with themed photo ops. Plus, Multiverse Scavenger Hunt invites fans to journey from the Marvel booth through Comic-Con's multiverse of madness to complete tasks for a chance to win prizes.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Digital and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD July 26.
Where: Gaslamp Diagonal, adjacent to the Omni Hotel (where Sixth Avenue ends)

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear