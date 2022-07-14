New Teaser For Fifth Season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” Debuts Shortly After Season Four Concludes

Even though viewers have just finished up the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, season number five is just around the corner with the debut of a new teaser for the next chapter in the series, due out in September.

What’s Happening:

On the heels of Season Four which just wrapped up last month, the Hulu original series, The Handmaid’s Tale has released a new teaser already teasing Season 5, which is set to premiere on streaming service on September 15th.

In the most recent fourth season of T he Handmaid's Tale , June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss Joseph Fiennes Yvonne Strahovski Samira Wiley Alexis Bledel Ann Dowd Max Minghella Madeline Brewer O-T Fagbenle Amanda Brugel Bradley Whitford Sam Jaeger

Season Five of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to debut on Hulu on September 15th.