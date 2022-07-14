Shrek and Donkey In New Meet And Greet Location at Universal Studios Florida

For many fans of Universal Orlando Resort, meeting Shrek and Donkey outside soundstage 4-D was a tradition that spanned decades. Even with their main attraction closed, guests can now find the duo in a new location elsewhere in the park in a new dedicated space in the park’s KidZone area.

What’s Happening:

The popular meet and greet experience with Shrek and his wisecracking sidekick Donkey is back at Universal Orlando Resort in a new location within Universal Studios Florida.

Starting today, guests can meet these beloved characters in the KidZone area of the theme park – right next to DreamWorks Destination.

This meet and greet brings guests face to face with fan-favorite characters from the famous DreamWorks Animation film franchise, Shrek , for a photo op with Duloc’s most famous Ogre and even some witty banter with his noble steed, Donkey, for non-stop laughs. Princess Fiona also makes an appearance at select times to join the fun. Daily meet and greet times can be found on the Universal Orlando App.

The former location was attached to the Universal Monsters Cafe directly across from the exit of the Shrek-4D attraction in Production Central. With the closing of both of these offerings, the Meet and Greet would have been left behind a wall (or closed entirely) had it not been moved to this new location.

Dreamworks Destination is the current go-to area for meeting characters from Dreamworks animated films, like Madagascar, Trolls, and now, Shrek. The new offering takes over the former theater for “A Day in the Park with Barney” and the new Shrek and Donkey meet and greet will be located right outside the Dreamworks Destination.