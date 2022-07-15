Celebrate Japanese Culture at Morimoto Asia’s Summer Matsuri on August 7

At Disney Springs, you can find the popular restaurant Morimoto Asia. They will be hosting Summer Matsuri, a Japanese cultural festival. This will be taking place on Sunday, August 7th, from 12–3:30 p.m.

What's Happening:

Join Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs for an exciting day of immersion into Japanese culture at the Summer Matsuri.

On Sunday, August 7th from 12-3:30 p.m., the first floor of the restaurant will come alive with Matsuri, a Japanese cultural festival with tasty and traditional Japanese street food, taiko drummers, and family-friendly games.

On the second floor, guests can visit food stations hosted by experts that will teach them the ins and outs of preparing fish while also enjoying delicious samplings.

Guests will also be privy to a selection of Japanese beers and sake.

Tickets are available for $60 per person or $400 for booths with a maximum of 4 guests.

Admission price includes delicacies at all the food stations, samples from the vendors, and a seafood-driven educational tasting component.

A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets can be purchased here

Vendors Include:

Korin – Showcasing a pop up store and knife sharpening demo

True World Foods Orlando – Providing a sampling of Bluefin Tuna, Japanese short grain rice and Japanese Wagyu Beef

Wismettac Foods – Offering Japanese sweets and snacks

Sun Noodle – Offering a sneak preview of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new line of ramen for retail