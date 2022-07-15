Celebrate Japanese Culture at Morimoto Asia’s Summer Matsuri on August 7

At Disney Springs, you can find the popular restaurant Morimoto Asia. They will be hosting Summer Matsuri, a Japanese cultural festival. This will be taking place on Sunday, August 7th, from 12–3:30 p.m.
What's Happening:
- Join Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs for an exciting day of immersion into Japanese culture at the Summer Matsuri.
- On Sunday, August 7th from 12-3:30 p.m., the first floor of the restaurant will come alive with Matsuri, a Japanese cultural festival with tasty and traditional Japanese street food, taiko drummers, and family-friendly games.
- On the second floor, guests can visit food stations hosted by experts that will teach them the ins and outs of preparing fish while also enjoying delicious samplings.
- Guests will also be privy to a selection of Japanese beers and sake.
- Tickets are available for $60 per person or $400 for booths with a maximum of 4 guests.
- Admission price includes delicacies at all the food stations, samples from the vendors, and a seafood-driven educational tasting component.
- A cash bar will also be available.
- Tickets can be purchased here.
Vendors Include:
- Korin – Showcasing a pop up store and knife sharpening demo
- True World Foods Orlando – Providing a sampling of Bluefin Tuna, Japanese short grain rice and Japanese Wagyu Beef
- Wismettac Foods – Offering Japanese sweets and snacks
- Sun Noodle – Offering a sneak preview of Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new line of ramen for retail
