As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 18th- 23rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 18th-23rd:
- Monday, July 18
- Bruce Littlefield (Lifestyle expert)
- Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Performance by Russell Dickerson
- Tuesday, July 19
- Carl Nassib
- Jane Fonda (Luck)
- Chef Paul Hollywood (Bake)
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves (DC League of Super-Pets)
- Wednesday, July 20
- Katie Holmes (Alone Together)
- Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner (grown-ish)
- Rob Gronkowski
- Thursday, July 14
- Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man)
- Abubakr Ali and Eva Reign (Anything’s Possible)
- Friday, July 15
- Celebrity chefs Alton Brown, Ming Tsai and Marcus Samuelsson (Iron Chef)
- Saturday, July 16
- Reena Roy (The metaverse and nightlife)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
- GMA’s United States of Burgers: Chef Shane Schaibly
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.