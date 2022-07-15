As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 18th- 23rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 18th-23rd:

Monday, July 18 Bruce Littlefield (Lifestyle expert) Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri ( The Bear ) Performance by Russell Dickerson

Tuesday, July 19 Carl Nassib Jane Fonda ( Luck ) Chef Paul Hollywood ( Bake ) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves ( DC League of Super-Pets )

Wednesday, July 20 Katie Holmes ( Alone Together ) Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner ( grown-ish ) Rob Gronkowski

Thursday, July 14 Ryan Gosling ( The Gray Man ) Abubakr Ali and Eva Reign ( Anything’s Possible )

Friday, July 15 Celebrity chefs Alton Brown, Ming Tsai and Marcus Samuelsson ( Iron Chef )

Saturday, July 16 Reena Roy (The metaverse and nightlife) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Bela Gandhi (Dating expert) GMA ’s United States of Burgers: Chef Shane Schaibly



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.