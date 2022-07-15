“GMA” Guest List: Jane Fonda, Dwayne Johnson and More to Appear Week of July 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 18th- 23rd. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, July 18
    • Bruce Littlefield (Lifestyle expert)
    • Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
    • Performance by Russell Dickerson
  • Tuesday, July 19
    • Carl Nassib
    • Jane Fonda (Luck)
    • Chef Paul Hollywood (Bake)
    • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves (DC League of Super-Pets)
  • Wednesday, July 20
    • Katie Holmes (Alone Together)
    • Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner (grown-ish)
    • Rob Gronkowski
  • Thursday, July 14
    • Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man)
    • Abubakr Ali and Eva Reign (Anything’s Possible)
  • Friday, July 15
    • Celebrity chefs Alton Brown, Ming Tsai and Marcus Samuelsson (Iron Chef)
  • Saturday, July 16
    • Reena Roy (The metaverse and nightlife)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Bela Gandhi (Dating expert)
    • GMA’s United States of Burgers: Chef Shane Schaibly

