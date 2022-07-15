GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of July 18th-22nd Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 18th-22nd:

Monday, July 18 Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) Kaitlin Mulhere Melba Moore

Tuesday, July 19 Tonya Lee Lewis and Omari Maynard ( Aftershock ) Chris Duffy ( How to Be a Better Human ) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Letters From Camp , Season 3)

Wednesday, July 20 Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) Performance by Amos Lee

Thursday, July 21 Ted Oberg (ABC13 investigative reporter) Melanie Berliet (Indoor gardening demonstration)

Friday, July 22 Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) Blitz Bazawule ( The Scent of Burnt Flowers ) Olivia Hutcherson Performance by Macklemore from Central Park



