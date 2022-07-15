Two classic brands and decades of happy memories collide in a new apparel collection from Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris that honors the resort’s 30th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- Long time collaborators, Disneyland Paris and Coca-Cola have teamed up once again, this time for a new fashion collection.
- Both brands are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with a limited edition apparel line titled “Classic Paris.”
- The new offerings are part of Highsnobiety’s ongoing Not In Paris series that consists of over 20 brand collaborations and exclusive content.
- The limited edition Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris collab marks the biggest release for the series and pays homage to history with simplistic styles inspired by streetwear of 1992, the same year Disneyland Paris (then Euro Disney) opened its gates.
- The simple collection consists of minimalist streetwear pieces, including:
- Baseball caps
- T-shirts
- Hoodies
- Following a ‘grungy’ rendition of France’s red, white and blue national color palette, the range sports Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris branding, which has been reimagined as a joint logo.
- While both global brands have worked together many times before, this is their first exclusively apparel collaboration. The apparel line is curated by Highsnobiety and serves as a formal conclusion to the Not in Paris series.
- Fans can shop the Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris collection starting July 15th via the Highsnobiety Store. Prices range from 40,00€-130,00€.
- Additionally the assortment will be stocked at Coca-Cola’s concept store in London’s Covent Garden, and can also be found within retail outlets at Disneyland Paris.
- Links to individual items can be found below.
Magical Extras:
- In true Disney fashion, the purchase of apparel items (baseball caps excluded) from the release includes a free day pass to Disneyland Paris!
- With each item purchased guests will receive a non-dated ticket that can be redeemed online by logging into your Disney Account (or creating one on the Disneyland Paris website).
- Guests can then choose a date for their visit, which will be followed up by a confirmation email and a ticket that must be shown on entry.
