Two classic brands and decades of happy memories collide in a new apparel collection from Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris that honors the resort’s 30th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Long time collaborators, Disneyland Paris and Coca-Cola have teamed up once again, this time for a new fashion collection.

Both brands are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris with a limited edition apparel line titled “Classic Paris.”

The new offerings are part of Highsnobiety’s ongoing Not In Paris series

The limited edition Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris collab

The simple collection consists of minimalist streetwear pieces, including: Baseball caps T-shirts Hoodies

Following a ‘grungy’ rendition of France’s red, white and blue national color palette, the range sports Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris branding, which has been reimagined as a joint logo.

While both global brands have worked together many times before, this is their first exclusively apparel collaboration. The apparel line is curated by Highsnobiety and serves as a formal conclusion to the Not in Paris series.

Fans can shop the Coca-Cola x Disneyland Paris collection starting July 15th via the Highsnobiety Store . Prices range from 40,00€-130,00€.

Prices range from 40,00€-130,00€. Additionally the assortment will be stocked at Coca-Cola’s concept store in London’s Covent Garden, and can also be found within retail outlets at Disneyland Paris.

Magical Extras:

In true Disney fashion, the purchase of apparel items (baseball caps excluded) from the release includes a free day pass to Disneyland Paris

With each item purchased guests will receive a non-dated ticket that can be redeemed online by logging into your Disney Account (or creating one on the Disneyland Paris website

Guests can then choose a date for their visit, which will be followed up by a confirmation email and a ticket that must be shown on entry.

