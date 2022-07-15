This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 18th-22nd:

Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey Quentin Tarantino ( The Video Archives Podcast ) Julia Garner ( Ozark ; Inventing Anna ) Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak

Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey David Spade ( Fly on the Wall ; Nothing Personal ) Maria Bakalova ( Bodies Bodies Bodies ) Musical Guests Whitney

Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington Dwayne Johnson ( DC League of Super-Pets ) Derek Jeter ( The Captain ) Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa Lizzo

Tuesday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) Phoebe Robinson ( Everything’s Trash ) Musical Guests The Interrupters

Friday, July 22 TBD



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.