This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 18th-22nd:
- Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
- Quentin Tarantino (The Video Archives Podcast)
- Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna)
- Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak
- Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
- David Spade (Fly on the Wall; Nothing Personal)
- Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies)
- Musical Guests Whitney
- Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington
- Dwayne Johnson (DC League of Super-Pets)
- Derek Jeter (The Captain)
- Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa
- Lizzo
- Tuesday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Phoebe Robinson (Everything’s Trash)
- Musical Guests The Interrupters
- Friday, July 22
- TBD
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.