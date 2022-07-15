“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Quentin Tarantino, David Spade and More to Appear Week of July 18th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 18th-22nd:

  • Monday, July 18 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
    • Quentin Tarantino (The Video Archives Podcast)
    • Julia Garner (Ozark; Inventing Anna)
    • Musical Guests DOMi & JD BECK featt. Anderson .Paak
  • Tuesday, July 19 – Guest Host Dana Carvey
    • David Spade (Fly on the Wall; Nothing Personal)
    • Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies)
    • Musical Guests Whitney
  • Wednesday, July 20 – Guest Host Kerry Washington
    • Dwayne Johnson (DC League of Super-Pets)
    • Derek Jeter (The Captain)
    • Musical Guest Wiz Khalifa
    • Lizzo
  • Tuesday, July 21 – Guest Host RuPaul
  • Friday, July 22
    • TBD

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.