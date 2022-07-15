Red Car Trolley Reopening at Disney California Adventure This Sunday, July 17th

Ding Ding! Announced to be returning back in May, the Red Car Trolley will finally be returning to Disney California Adventure on Disneyland’s birthday, this Sunday, July 17th.
What’s Happening:
- Back on the rails for the first time since 2019, the Red Car Trolley will finally be making stops in Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land again starting this Sunday.
- The Red Car Trolley originally debuted in 2012 at Disney California Adventure. The attraction gives guests a chance to ease their feet and take the trolley through Buena Vista Street and into Hollywood Land at the park. In the past, the attraction had four stops:
- Buena Vista Street – near the entrance of Disney California Adventure
- Carthay Circle – near the Carthay Circle Restaurant
- Hollywood Blvd. – near the Disney Animation building and Schmoozies
- Sunset Blvd. – near Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout
- The attraction closed in 2019 to allow for the construction of Avengers Campus at the park. When the attraction reopens, guests will likely be able to step off (or on) at a new Stark Industries stop, especially considering that is also one of the charging points where the electric battery operated Red Car Trolley tops off each route.
- Yes, spoiler alert and fun trivia: Those overhead cables aren’t actually energized to power the trolley cars, they instead enhance the theming and placemaking of the Red Car Trolley. The attraction itself helps provide an immersive atmosphere and a bit of set dressing to set the time and era of the Hollywood that Walt Disney himself would have arrived in back in the 1920’s, which is what Buena Vista Street seeks to emulate.
