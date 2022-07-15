Marvel’s “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Season 2 to Premiere on August 19, “Glow Webs Glow” Music Video Released

Those who love Disney Junior will want to see the new music video that was just released for Glow Webs Glow as well as look forward to Season 2 of Spidey and His Amazing Friends premiering August 19th.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends will premiere on the Disney Channel

will premiere on the In anticipation of the new season that features a Glow Webs Glow storyline, there is a collection of 10 animated shorts with the young Trio of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales launching July 18th on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube, and Marvel HQ YouTube and will be available on Disney+

New Music Video:

Disney Junior shared on their YouTube page a new music video from Spidey and His Amazing Friends titled Glow Webs Glow .

titled . This is by songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) was released today by Walt Disney Records.

About Spidey and His Amazing Friends:

Together with his friends Miles Morales (Jakari Fraser) and Gwen (AKA Ghost-Spider) (Lily Sanfelippo), they will team up with heroes such as Hulk (Armen Taylor), Black Panther (Tru Valentino), and Ms. Marvel