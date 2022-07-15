Why You Should Celebrate Halloween at Tokyo Disney Resort

So many exciting things are happening at Tokyo Disneyland for the Halloween season. This could be the perfect time to plan your vacation.

What’s Happening:

The special Disney Halloween event will be held at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea Parks from September 15 through October 31, 2022. The Disney hotels, Disney Resort Line, and Ikspiari will also offer exciting programs themed for Halloween. This year, at Tokyo Disneyland, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their Disney pals will appear in ghost-themed costumes for the Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade as they invite guests into a world of spooky fun. Guests can also enjoy The Villains Rockin’ Halloween , a parade that entices the audience into a mysterious, yet entrancing world of Disney Villains. In addition, popular photo locations around the Park will be decorated with Halloween-themed ornaments for a limited time, allowing guests to snap amusing trick photos.

, a parade that entices the audience into a mysterious, yet entrancing world of Disney Villains. In addition, popular photo locations around the Park will be decorated with Halloween-themed ornaments for a limited time, allowing guests to snap amusing trick photos. Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey Mouse and his friends will appear in costumes from Festival of Mystique, an entertainment program held at Mediterranean Harbor in 2019, as they take part in the Disney Halloween Greeting.

At Hangar Stage, videos of past Halloween entertainment programs will be screened as mysterious and bewitching characters who starred in them gather, creating a spectacular performance in this new entertainment program Halloweentime with You.

At night, the skies above Tokyo Disney Resort will ignite in bright colors during the fireworks spectacular, Night High Halloween. In addition, special merchandise designed with playful tricks and menu items that feature pumpkins and other tastes and colors of Halloween will be available, bringing the spirit of Halloween to guests. Furthermore, both Parks invite guests of all ages to dress up as Disney Characters on any day during this year’s special event period.

The Disney hotels, Disney Resort Line and Ikspiari will also be offering exciting programs during the period, ensuring lots of festive fun throughout Tokyo Disney Resort this Halloween.

Entertainment at Tokyo Disneyland:

Spooky “Boo!” Parade

Location: Parade Route

Duration: About 30 minutes

Performances: 1 daily

Number of Floats: 6

Participating Disney Characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Chip, Dale, Max and more

Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade returns to the Parade Route at Tokyo Disneyland for the first time in three years, refreshed with light updates. In this entertainment program, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals appear in ghost-themed costumes and ride halloween-themed floats such as one designed as Cinderella Castle surrounded by gravestones and a Western River Railroad locomotive operated by a skeleton.

Disney friends invite you into a world of ghostly and spooky fun.

The Villains Rockin’ Halloween

Location: Parade Route

Duration: About 30 minutes

Performances: 1 daily

Number of Floats: 6

Participating Disney Characters: Maleficent, The Queen, Captain Hook, Cruella de Vil, Foulfellow, Gideon and more.

The mysterious, yet entrancing villains from popular Disney films bring excitement to Tokyo Disneyland in The Villains Rockin’ Halloween in this parade, the Disney Villains ride the floats of Spooky ‘Boo!’ Parade and entice the audience into their Halloween world.

Disney Halloween Greeting

Location: Mediterranean Harbor

Duration: About 10 minutes

Performances: 2 daily

Number of Barges: 1

Participating Disney Characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and more At Tokyo DisneySea, Disney Halloween Greetings will be presented.

In this entertainment program, Mickey Mouse and his friends appear in costumes from Festival of Mystique, a program held at Mediterranean Harbor in 2019, and greet guests around the harbor.

Halloweentime with You

Location: Hangar Stage

Duration: About 25 minutes

Performances: 4-5 daily

Participating Disney Characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more

At Hangar Stage, a new entertainment program, Halloween Time with You will be presented. Videos of memorable entertainment programs of the past will be played as mysterious and bewitching characters who starred in them gather, inviting guests into a world of Halloween that can only be experienced at Tokyo DisneySea.

Entertainment at Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo DisneySea

Night High Halloween

Spectacular fireworks will light up the night sky, enveloping both Parks in a Halloween atmosphere.

Special Merchandise

Special merchandise featuring fun and modern designs will be offered at both Parks starting September 14.

These items exclusive to Disney Halloween feature playful themes such as Mickey Mouse and his friends casting spells at the Park, and ghosts enjoying the Parks after closing.

Special Menu Items

Special menu items and souvenir items themed to the flavors and colors of Halloween will be offered starting September 4.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Sweetheart Cafe will be offering Halloween-colored sandwiches that are filled with delicious autumn flavors.

Pumpkin salad, bacon and red cabbage are sandwiched between the cute, yet bewitching black-colored bread, representing the colors and spirit of Halloween.

On the souvenir lunch case, images of playful ghosts enjoying the Parks are illustrated with black as the base color.

In addition, five new special drinks representing the excitement of Disney Halloween will be available. Each participating restaurant will feature one of these special drinks that are sure to capture your attention for a fun surprise.

At Tokyo DisneySea, Ristorante di Canaletto will be offering a special full-course meal that portrays the spirit of Halloween and all of its seasonal ingredients, including an appetizer featuring seafood salad and pumpkin tart and pasta with tuna cheek and creamy mushroom red wine sauce.

More special menu items are available in other areas of the Park, including maple-pumpkin churros (also available at Tokyo Disneyland), a chocolate-based special drink with a dark aesthetic, colorful cocktails and more.

Note: Special menu items are subject to change without notice and are only available while stocks last.

Decorations

Halloween decorations will adorn the entrances of both Parks, inviting the guests into the world of Disney Halloween.

In addition, popular photo locations at Tokyo Disneyland will be decorated in Halloween-themed ornaments for a limited time, allowing guests to take unique photos.

Attractions

From September 14, 2022 through January 4, 2023, the Fantasyland attraction Haunted Mansion will be transformed in the special program Haunted Mansion Holiday Nightmare to reflect the film Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Halloween at Other Facilities within Tokyo Disney Resort

Disney Hotels