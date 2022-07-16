Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hosts Balloon Wonderland To Benefit Give Kids The World Village

This weekend marks a special event at Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, taking guests into a fantastical balloon wonderland, all benefitting the Give Kids the World Village in Central Florida.

On Friday, July 15th, and Saturday, July 16th, Orlando’s Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress came alive with vibrant colors and breathtaking flair as more than 400 balloon artists from around the world construct a life-sized replica of Give Kids The World Village – an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee, FL, that provides critically ill children and their families with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

Guests were able to walk through the spectacular display, participate in fun family activities, take one-of-a-kind photos, enjoy delicious treats, and interact with performers including strolling magicians, balloon artists and other entertainers.

Pamela Landwirth, president and CEO of Give Kids The World said, “Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told “no” due to the limitations of their illness. With support from partners like Pioneer Balloon Company, we are thrilled to be able to provide these children and their families with a magical week of “yes” where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend priceless time together in a fantastical storybook oasis which attendees will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of during Balloon Wonderland.”

Sponsored by Pioneer Balloon Company, the event also included an opening night Party in Wonderland on Friday from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm with the main event taking place on Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm; and an After Hours Party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with all proceeds benefiting Give Kids The World.

Balloon artisans and industry professionals from 22 countries have constructed life-sized replicas of seven iconic venues from Give Kids The World Village during a build expected to take approximately 15,000 hours to complete. In all, it will take 500,000 biodegradable balloons to create the Balloon Wonderland installation.