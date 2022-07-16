ZOMBIES 3 Soundtrack Releases Alongside Debut of Disney+ Film

Just in time for the release of the eagerly-anticipated sequel on Disney+, the soundtrack to ZOMBIES 3 is now available to download or stream on most services, as well as actual physical media.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Records has released the soundtrack album for the Disney+/ Disney Channel ZOMBIES 3 , making it available on both physical media and on most streaming services.

A special “Lost Song” version of the film will premiere later this summer on Disney Channel on August 12th.

The soundtrack has been released digitally on several platforms including Amazon and Spotify, with a CD version that will also be available.

The album features the songs from the film performed by cast members including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Ariel Martin, Pearce Joza, Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, Kyra Tantao & others. Also included is a score medley by the movie’s composers George S. Clinton ( Austin Powers, Mortal Kombat, Tooth Fairy, Beverly Hills Ninja, Deck the Halls ) and Amit May Cohen ( ZOMBIES 2 , Hollywood Fringe) .

) and Amit May Cohen . It’s Zed and Addison’s final year at Seabrook and things are better than ever. The town has finally accepted monsters as a part of Seabrook and has become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is on the cusp of receiving a football scholarship and becoming the first Zombie to ever attend college (and he’s excited to join Addison who has already been admitted). Addison is excited to mark the opening of the town’s brand new “cheer pavilion” by inviting cheer teams from all over the world to compete in an “international cheer-off.” However, the town is shocked by the arrival of a new group of intergalactic outsiders – Aliens, who show up to compete in the cheer-off. Though they begrudgingly allow the Aliens to stay for the competition – the monsters and humans of Seabrook grow suspicious when they discover that the Aliens may be looking for more than a friendly competition.

Track Listing:

1. Alien Invasion – ZOMBIES – Cast (4:01)

2. Ain’t No Doubt About It – Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly & The Cast of ZOMBIES (2:50)

3. Come on Out – Chandler Kinney, Ariel Martin, Pearce Joza & The Cast of ZOMBIES (2:45)

4. Exceptional Zed – The Cast of ZOMBIES (2:31)

5. Exceptional Zed (Reprise) – Milo Manheim & The Cast of ZOMBIES (0:43)

6. I’m Finally Me – The Cast of ZOMBIES (3:25)

7. Someday – The Cast of ZOMBIES (1:36)

8. Nothing But Love – The Cast of ZOMBIES (3:02)

9. Utopia – Matt Cornett, Terry Hu, Kyra Tantao & The Cast of ZOMBIES (2:05)

10. Fired Up – The Cast of ZOMBIES (0:49)

11. ZOMBIES 3 Score Medley – George S. Clinton & Amit May Cohen (3:06)