Hong Kong Disneyland’s “Momentous” Featured As Part of New NFT Series

Fans of Hong Kong Disneyland and collectors of NFTs are sure to want to get their hands on a selection of super rare offers showcasing the park’s icon during the new nighttime spectacular, Momentous.

What’s Happening:

Two series of NFTS featuring some wonderful Hong Kong Disneyland imagery are set to arrive tomorrow, July 18th on the VeVe app.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Castle NFT Collection brings the Castle of Magical Dreams to life. Capturing this shining beacon of courage, hope, and possibility, this collection lets fans relive magical moments and celebrate future wonders.

This signature drop – The Hong Kong Disneyland Momentous Series – features a series of spectacular castle images and some of our favorite friends from Coco and Frozen. Each piece highlights a scene from the new nighttime spectacular “Momentous,” which celebrates all of life’s great moments. In addition, each NFT features interactive lenticular effects that appear to bring the magic to life. These one-of-a-kind digital collectibles let you relive heartwarming moments from “Momentous” as they unfold before your eyes.

Get ready to add to the excitement of drop day with blind boxes! These collectibles are offered for purchase in a blind box, meaning you won’t know which rarity you have acquired until after your successful purchase. From there, you can continue to expand your collection with additional collectibles and interact with other users in the Market to complete your Set.

The Castle of Magical Dreams not only acts as the backdrop for the new nighttime show “Momentous” but also pays tribute to 13 inspiring Disney stories of Princesses and Queens. And thanks to lenticular magic, the scene transforms from day to night as you view it from different perspectives, all against the iconic Hong Kong mountains. Drop Date: Mon, 18 July, 2022 List Price: 60.00 Editions: 2005 Rarity: Secret Rare Edition Type: First Edition License: Disney Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland Castle NFT Collection Series: Hong Kong Disneyland “Momentous” Series



Cherish this special nighttime spectacular lenticular art that brings to life the magic of “Momentous.” Life is a grand adventure, and now you can revel in the grandness of this heartwarming story from different perspectives whenever you wish. Drop Date: Mon, 18 July, 2022 List Price: 60.00 Editions: 1330 Rarity: Secret Rare Edition Type: First Edition License: Disney Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland Castle NFT Collection Series: Hong Kong Disneyland “Momentous” Series



With love and laughter, hardship and perseverance, “Momentous” is full of emotional moments, such as seeing Miguel and Mamá Coco sing together. And now you can experience this memorable scene with them with your own nighttime spectacular lenticular art. Drop Date: Mon, 18 July, 2022 List Price: 60.00 Editions: 2017 Rarity: Secret Rare Edition Type: First Edition License: Disney Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland Castle NFT Collection Series: Hong Kong Disneyland “Momentous” Series

