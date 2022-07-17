Knott’s Berry Farm Closes Early After Numerous Fights Break Out

Southern California landmark Knott’s Berry Farm closed early last night in response to a number of escalated altercations with groups of teenagers that took place at the park.

What’s Happening:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Guests and Associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior does not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm. The park will reopen again tomorrow, July 17th.”