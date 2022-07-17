Knott’s Berry Farm Closes Early After Numerous Fights Break Out

Southern California landmark Knott’s Berry Farm closed early last night in response to a number of escalated altercations with groups of teenagers that took place at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Multiple fights broke out at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California last night, resulting in an early closure of the park, approximately three hours ahead of the scheduled closing time.
- The Buena Park Police Department reports that officers responded to reports of multiple fights at the park taking place near 7:30 p.m. The response came after several 911 calls, as well as being notified by security at Knott's Berry Farm.
- The Buena Park Police Department also says that there were reports of shots being fired during the fighting, but state that they have not found any evidence of that so far. Numerous park guests have been questioned by the police, including some victims with non-life threatening injuries. It remains unclear at this time whether or not any arrests have been made.
- One staff member from CBS Los Angeles was on scene, and described a number of fights that resulted in stampedes of guests who were trying to get out of the way to safety. Numerous videos have been posted to social media that show similar events, with hordes of guests running through the park and the streets just outside the park gates and Knott’s California Marketplace.
- Knott’s Berry Farm announced that park was now closed three hours ahead of schedule in a tweet that has since been deleted, while visitors inside the park were ushered toward the park gates. Later in the evening, the park issued a statement:
“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s Guests and Associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park three hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior does not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm. The park will reopen again tomorrow, July 17th.”
- The park will open today, July 17th, at 9:00 AM and is scheduled to close at 10:00 PM.