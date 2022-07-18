Disney+ Hotstar Announces Scripted Series With Hindi Star Kajol

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that Hindi Cinema Star, Kajol, will be fronting a new scripted series for the streaming service, confirming recent rumors that have been circulating in India recently.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ Hotstar has announced that they are bringing Hindi cinema star Kajol into the streaming series world, in a video that was revealed around 12pm local Indian time today.
- The star was revealed to be fronting a scripted series for the streaming service, and the rumors about the show have been circulating for numerous weeks locally in India.
- As of press time, plot details remain scarce and there is no word yet regarding the format or production efforts behind the show.
- The announcement is especially notable for being Kajol’s first Indian streaming series, even though the multi-award-winning actress is known for films such as Fanaa, My Name is Khan and Baazigar.
What They’re Saying:
- Kajol: “Exploring new formats is always a challenge, but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”
- Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star: “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family.”
