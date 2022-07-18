Disney+ Hotstar Announces Scripted Series With Hindi Star Kajol

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that Hindi Cinema Star, Kajol, will be fronting a new scripted series for the streaming service, confirming recent rumors that have been circulating in India recently.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Hotstar has announced that they are bringing Hindi cinema star Kajol into the streaming series world, in a video that was revealed around 12pm local Indian time today.

The star was revealed to be fronting a scripted series for the streaming service, and the rumors about the show have been circulating for numerous weeks locally in India.

As of press time, plot details remain scarce and there is no word yet regarding the format or production efforts behind the show.

The announcement is especially notable for being Kajol’s first Indian streaming series, even though the multi-award-winning actress is known for films such as Fanaa, My Name is Khan and Baazigar.

What They’re Saying:

Kajol: “Exploring new formats is always a challenge, but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star: "We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family."