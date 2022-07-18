Disney+ To Debut Sing-Along Versions of Classic Films Throughout The Summer

Is everybody ready to sing-along with Disney Songs? Now you at home can sing-along with your favorite Disney song
They will play every note so you can sing-along, and if you don't know all the songs, they’ll make sure you can't go wrong, just follow the bouncing ball during special Sing-Along presentations set to debut on Disney+ throughout the summer!
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ will release new Sing-Along versions of fan-favorite Disney musicals, including Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana and The Little Mermaid on Friday, July 22nd.
- The streaming service also shared that five additional Disney+ Sing-Alongs will launch in August, The Lion King (2019), The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, Beauty and the Beast, Beauty and the Beast (2017), and Tangled.
- As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics. The upcoming Sing-Alongs will allow viewers to use their voice “Under the Sea” and discover how far they’ll go with Moana.
- Throughout the summer, additional Sing-Along titles will be added to the Disney+ Library:
- Moana Sing-Along – July 22, 2022
- The Little Mermaid Sing-Along – July 22, 2022
- The Lion King (2019) Sing-Along – August 5, 2022
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride Sing-Along – August 5, 2022
- Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
- Beauty and the Beast (2017) Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
- Tangled Sing-Along – August 19, 2022
- Disney+ subscribers can keep muttering and mumbling the lyrics to “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with the Sing-Along version of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film Encanto, which is now streaming.
