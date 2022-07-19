FX’s Breeders has announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. The series stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard and continues its bittersweet look into the madness of modern-day parenthood. If you're needing to catch up, all three seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.

What's Happening:

Breeders , the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment.

, the comedy series that explores the challenges of modern parenting, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard concluded its third season on FX this week and all seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Breeders will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and The series was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios and Tilusha Ghelani, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK and Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment.

In Season 3, which concluded this week on FX and is available to stream on Hulu, Breeders continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman).

continues its bitter-sweet look at the struggles of modern parenthood, starting just days after Season 2 ended, as the Worsley family reels from teenaged Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Martin Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely but actually the simpler life has its appeal.

Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile Ally (Daisy Haggard) has her own problems – with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

Gallows humor and large glasses of wine only go so far in quelling the angst…

What They're Saying: