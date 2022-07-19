SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Additions to Howl-O-Scream Plus Limited Time Sinister Sale

SeaWorld Orlando has announced new additions to Howl-O-Scream. Guests can look forward to a new show as well as scare zones and re-imagined attractions for this fan-favorite event. You can save up to 70% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during the Sinister Sale, running until July 24th. This event runs select nights September 9th through October 31st.
What's Happening:
- After a successful "inaugural fear," Howl-O-Scream is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando, and this year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills, and chills.
- Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more coasters, more haunted houses, more scare zones and more unexpected frights.
- SeaWorld Orlando is only scratching the surface, and guests will not know what will be lurking around every corner of the park.
- There are several all-new attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with fan favorites from last year and a few re-imagined experiences that were announced today.
Howl-O-Scream 2022:
- ALL NEW! “Lurking in the Depths” show
- ALL NEW! “Sea of Fear” scare zone
- ALL NEW! “Cut Throat Cove” scare zone
- Re-imagined: “Captain's Revenge – Drowned in Sorrow” house
- Re-imagined: “Frozen Terror” scare zone
- Re-imagined: “Longshoremen's Tavern” bar
- Returning: “Beneath the Ice” house
- Returning: “Tormented” bar
Sinister Sale:
- There are big savings for park guests planning to attend this year’s Howl-O-Scream. Guests can save up to 70 percent, with Howl-O-Scream tickets as low as $29.99 during the Sinister Sale, which runs for a limited time through July 24th.