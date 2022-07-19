SeaWorld Orlando Announces New Additions to Howl-O-Scream Plus Limited Time Sinister Sale

SeaWorld Orlando has announced new additions to Howl-O-Scream. Guests can look forward to a new show as well as scare zones and re-imagined attractions for this fan-favorite event. You can save up to 70% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during the Sinister Sale, running until July 24th. This event runs select nights September 9th through October 31st.

What's Happening:

After a successful "inaugural fear," Howl-O-Scream is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando, and this year promises to be bigger than ever before with more pulse-pounding haunts, thrills, and chills.

Howl-O-Scream 2022 features more coasters, more haunted houses, more scare zones and more unexpected frights.

SeaWorld Orlando is only scratching the surface, and guests will not know what will be lurking around every corner of the park.

There are several all-new attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with fan favorites from last year and a few re-imagined experiences that were announced today.

Howl-O-Scream 2022:

ALL NEW! “Lurking in the Depths” show

ALL NEW! “Sea of Fear” scare zone

ALL NEW! “Cut Throat Cove” scare zone

Re-imagined: “Captain's Revenge – Drowned in Sorrow” house

Re-imagined: “Frozen Terror” scare zone

Re-imagined: “Longshoremen's Tavern” bar

Returning: “Beneath the Ice” house

Returning: “Tormented” bar

Sinister Sale: