Hulu has released a new trailer for This Fool, inspired by the life of comedian Chris Estrada. The series will premiere on August 12th with ten episodes.
What's Happening:
- Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems.
- Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.
- You can see the trailer below.
Cast:
- Chris Estrada
- Frankie Quinones
- Laura Patalano
- Michelle Ortiz
- Julia Vera
- Michael Imperioli