Photos – Disney+ Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Offers Merchandise and Photo Opportunities

Sand Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. Today, we stopped by the Disney+ booth to take a look at some marvelous photo opportunities and some great new merchandise.

Marvel fans visiting the Disney+ booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 can take advantage of three photo opportunities.

These photo ops are dedicated to two of the most recent Marvel Disney+ series – Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight – as well as one more upcoming series – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In addition to those photo ops, guests can find all kinds of merchandise available at the Disney+ booth.

Guests can pick up merchandise based on their favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars

There is even a collection of apparel dedicated to the latest Disney+ ad campaign, which combines two different things that can be found on the streaming service, like Free Solo and Han Solo or Toy Story and West Side Story.

