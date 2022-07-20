Photos – Disney+ Booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Offers Merchandise and Photo Opportunities

Sand Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. Today, we stopped by the Disney+ booth to take a look at some marvelous photo opportunities and some great new merchandise.
- Marvel fans visiting the Disney+ booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 can take advantage of three photo opportunities.
- These photo ops are dedicated to two of the most recent Marvel Disney+ series – Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight – as well as one more upcoming series – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
- In addition to those photo ops, guests can find all kinds of merchandise available at the Disney+ booth.
- Guests can pick up merchandise based on their favorite Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters right here at the booth.
- There is even a collection of apparel dedicated to the latest Disney+ ad campaign, which combines two different things that can be found on the streaming service, like Free Solo and Han Solo or Toy Story and West Side Story.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
