Photos – Marvel Costumes, Art and Merchandise are on Display at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. Today, we stopped by the Marvel booth to check out the amazing costumes and incredible art and merchandise on display.

  • Guests can also take a look at a very impressive collection of Marvel art and merchandise from the 60s and 70s.
  • Guests will find some of their favorite Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Captain America as well has some historic comic books, like “Avengers #1″ from 1963.

