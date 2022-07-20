Are you ready for a fun summer at Shanghai Disney Resort? From July 22nd through August 31st, 2022, there will be new offerings, activities, food, merchandise, and even more for guests to enjoy.

What’s Happening:

The scorching days of summer are here, but fret not, as Shanghai Disney Resort is here to help guests enjoy a zesty cool summer! Whether celebrating a graduation, reuniting with loved ones, or indulging in a well-deserved staycation, guests are welcome to bring their friends and families to the resort to enjoy the sizzling magic of a sun-dappled summer together.

From July 22 through August 31, 2022, Shanghai Disney Resort has prepared a host of exciting new offerings, limited-time activities, fruit-inspired seasonal food and merchandise, and more for guests to enjoy this season.

Soak Up the Tropics and Gush With Excitement Over Disney Friends

This summer, Shanghai Disney Resort is brightly dressed for the occasion with a variety of vibrant seasonal decorations.

From swaying palm trees to groovy pinwheels, everything is set for a summer of fun in the sun across the resort.

Guests can enjoy new interactive social walls with a “Cool Summer” theme both in-park and in Disneytown, while a newly decorated Winnie the Pooh selfie spot is waiting to greet all new arrivals.

Fitting the chill tropical vibes, Mickey and his friends are ready to make a splash at the pool with brand new summer outfits, donning their brightest fruit-inspired swimwear, floral prints, and sassy accessories.

Mickey and Minnie make an electric pair, with his trendy visor and neckerchief and her watermelon suit, paired neatly with a grapefruit purse.

Duffy and Friends are looking crisp and cool, ready to dive into refreshing bowls of shaved ice.

Their fresh fits are inspired by berries and cream, juicy peaches, and orange creamsicles. They aren’t the only ones chilling in the park this summer – guests can snap selfies with the iconic gang Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, and Lotso, who will be making surprise appearances at the Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land for a limited time.

Guests can then hop over to Tomorrowland to grab some photos with the incredible friend duo of Lilo & Stitch, and Baymax who will also be making surprise appearances starting August 13!

After saying hi to beloved Disney pals, it’s time to dive into the resort’s iconic water activities, including the return of Duffy’s Splashing Pre-Parade, the “Summer Blast” Castle Show, and Farmer Al’s Splash-Around in Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land. Kids and adults alike will love the interactive water play of Farmer Al’s Splash-Around in the brightly-colored world of Toy Story Land.

The fun continues with the return of the “Summer Blast”, Enchanted Storybook Castle’s popular stage show, packed with beloved Disney friends and dancers as they keep guests cool with jet streams of water. And for the first time ever, LinaBell will join the Pre-Parade with her friends to welcome everyone to the park, with just one goal in mind – to soak and splash with guests as the Duffy friends travel along their route. It’s the ultimate summer fun with signature Disney excitement!

Cool Down and Look Cooler With Fresh Treats and Apparel

To celebrate iconic elements of the season, zesty fruits and juicy treats have made their way across the resort, sprucing up the summer experience with fun accessories, apparel and, of course, delectable desserts.

A delicious array of ice creams and shaved ices are back this year, featuring ripe fruit flavors, freshly in season, to keep guests cool.

From the LinaBell Watermelon Flavored Ice Cream Cone and Donald Waffle with Watermelon Flavored Ice Cream to the StellaLou Peach Flavored Ice Cream Cone, fruit-forward desserts are just the thing to beat the heat.

While walking through the park, guests can hydrate with a range of specialty drink coolers, souvenir goblets, and popcorn buckets that aim to put them in a summer state of mind – all with a deliciously juicy fruit theme.

As the beach resident of the Duffy friends, ‘OluMel adorns a thirst-quenching specialty drink with his uniquely designed straw cup. He’s joined by Chip ‘n’ Dale, who are inspired by poolside summer fun and looking to make waves with their adorably sunny souvenir cup and popcorn bucket.

The hottest time of the year also means that it’s time to embrace pool party fun with the freshest Disney looks of the season.

The Shanghai Disney Resort exclusive 2022 Summer Mickey’s Pool Party Collection offers a playful selection of fruit-themed poolside tumblers, towels, bags, umbrellas and more.

Guests can also embrace the “Aloha” spirit with the latest Summer Stitch collection, as Stitch rocks his signature sunglasses in a unique set of apparel that is sure to add a bit of Hawaiian style to the summer.

Stitch is not the only one sporting a cool look this season – the 2022 Duffy and Friends’ Cool Summer Collection has the group of best friends turned out in their latest adorable look for the summer.

The launch date and more details of Summer Duffy and Friends collection will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official channels.

Embark on a Brand New Princess Themed Journey at the Royal Banquet Hall

Serving enchanting dishes in a storybook setting, the Royal Banquet Hall is making an all-around upgrade, providing guests with a newly immersive princess-inspired dining experience.

Hosted in Asia’s only restaurant in a Disney castle, this culinary journey will sweep guests off their feet into their very own Disney fairy tale.

In each of the rooms inspired by a different Disney princess, guests can feast on tantalizing courses showcasing classic recipes with that fabled Disney touch, including the Cinderella Pumpkin with Black Truffle, Snow White’s Apple and more. Fans will enjoy indulging in the magic of these dishes themed after these iconic Princesses.

The palatial atmosphere is elevated by the company of Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Daisy, all donning brand-new regalia accented by feathered hats, ruffled collars, regal capes and sumptuous pearls. Dressed in their best, they await guests as the lords and ladies of this royal court, where they welcome all to fill the halls with music and dance.

Enjoy Hot Days, Cool Nights at Shanghai Disney Resort With Special Offers

Beyond Shanghai Disneyland, the hotel and Disneytown are offering incredible offerings that enable guests to be whisked away on a summer adventure – whether traveling from far and wide or just booking a summer staycation.

In Disneytown, guests can bring the kids for a yoga session, with either a healing sunset yoga or invigorating summer night animal flow, available for booking for weekends throughout August. Instill a sense of wonder and respect for the natural world through Disneytown’s Wishing Star Park Adventures.

During the balmy summer evenings every weekend till the end of August, kids can sign up to become Little Explorers and journey into the fascinating world of insects in the educational programs Explore Magical Summer Insects or Explore Magical Wishing Star Park at Night.

At Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, guests can select from different renowned rejuvenating themed rooms. From lounging around the Hakuna Matata Oasis, the hotel’s outdoor savannah-themed water play area, to delighting in the whimsy of the hotel’s Donald Duck Celebration room, guests can cap off a fantastic getaway by returning to a room after dark that is as magical as the park.

No matter what guests have planned, Shanghai Disney Resort has special offers ready to create magical summer journeys:

To make the most of a relaxing and unhurried summer afternoon, Shanghai Disney Resort is rolling out limited-time Afternoon Tickets for visits from July 22 to August 31. On sale starting July 22, this ticket provides special access to Shanghai Disneyland after 15:00 on the pre-selected ticket date with complimentary coupons for meals and drinks.

Guests can find the perfect gift for themselves or a loved one this summer with a one-day dated ticket package including a RMB 100 merchandise coupon, which can be used at any Disney store within the resort.

Starting this summer, guests may also take advantage of the Early Bird Combo to enjoy great value on the park’s delicious culinary options. This offer includes a one-day dated park ticket and a complimentary park dining coupon book, which contains coupons for meals at popular Quick Service restaurants, drink upgrades, and more.

Guests can elevate their summer of fun through the Disney Dream Day Package, which includes a one-day dated park ticket and Disney Concierge Services. The package starts the day off right with priority access to Shanghai Disneyland and exclusive services, including Disney Premier Access in bundles of either eight or twelve different attractions, as well as reserved viewing areas for Mickey’s Storybook Express and ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration. Plus, guests can enjoy express pick-up service for the park’s iconic Turkey Legs at select locations.