shopDisney’s Sketchbook Pins Pair Perfectly with Sketchbook Ornament Collection

Colorful designs and nostalgic theming give the Disney Sketchbook Ornament collection the perfect touch of magic and fans have long been in love with the series. Now Disney is adding a new element to the collection with limited release pins that match the charming ornaments.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Sketchbook Ornaments have been a long time favorite of fans and collectors. Whether you prefer classic characters or love to add the newest stories to your display there’s a holiday ornament that will speak to you.

This year, Disney is taking their Sketchbook Ornament offerings to the next level with the introduction of Sketchbook Pins

Currently these limited release designs are themed to the Anniversary series that celebrates movie and character milestones. Each pin features the same design pattern of the companion ornament that was added to the collection in 2022.

We’re still months away from the holiday season, and it’s very likely that shopDisney will continue to add more designs to their lineup. That means that more pins are likely to debut too.

The existing assortment of pins includes: Daisy Duck The Jungle Book Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Ratatouille And More

Each pin sells for $17.99 and is available on shopDisney

Characters

Daisy Duck Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 85th Anniversary – Limited Release

Oswald Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 95th Anniversary – Limited Release

Movies

The Jungle Book Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 55th Anniversary – Limited Release

Pete's Dragon Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 45th Anniversary – Limited Release

The Rescuers Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 45th Anniversary – Limited Release

Aladdin Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 30th Anniversary – Limited Release

Hercules Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release

Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Pin – 15th Anniversary – Limited Release