A few weeks ago Disney kicked off their Halfway to the Holidays celebration and teased some of the new merchandise and exciting seasonal offerings coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this Christmas. Now, shopDisney is commemorating Christmas in July and their first arrivals include the 2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornament Collection.

As Disney prepares for their holiday celebrations, you too can get in on the fun by planning your decorations with new Disney Sketchbook Ornaments. From beloved animated classics to the main Mouse himself, this year’s selection is magical, whimsical, and every style deserves a place in your collection!

2022 Disney Sketchbook Ornaments – shopDisney

With their magical flair and pops of color, Disney ornaments are the perfect Christmas decoration. Whether you go all out with trees in every room, or keep things minimal, selecting just a few pieces where you have space, Disney elements are a must for holiday decorations. The first ornaments have started to arrive on shopDisney with many more on the way. Be sure to check back soon as we’ll update with links when items go on sale.

Animated Anniversaries

This year celebrate some of Disney’s biggest milestones with their assortment of anniversary ornaments. Iconic films and characters are recognized in a series of charming designs that highlight the quality of these beloved stories.

Leading Ladies

They may be brave, bold, kind or mischievous and that’s why we love them! We’re talking about Disney Princesses, Queens, and other leading ladies whose stories and experiences are as important as they are magical.

Expressive Animation

If there’s one thing that Disney protagonists (and antagonists) have, it's character! From the newbies like the Sox and the “real” Buzz Lightyear, to troublemakers like Stitch, we’ve learned to love their antics and sympathize with them when they’re feeling blue. Now you can catch them in some of the most memorable moments with these fun decorations.

Truly Classic

Whether you’re a fan of Mickey and friends or love the entire Disney library, these magical ornaments are the perfect way to bring classic Disney elements to your home for this holiday season and for years to come.

Ornament Sets

Can’t decide on a favorite design? We hear you and have good news! This year’s collection includes ornament sets so you can easily bring plenty of Disney magic to your holiday decor.

More Disney Holiday Celebrations

