New and Returning Holiday Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World for 2022

As part of this week’s “Halfway to the Holidays” celebration, Walt Disney World has announced a number of holiday offerings returning to the parks starting November 11th.

First, if you haven’t heard, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party set to return

Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, holiday-themed displays will be part of Beacons of Magic.

Santa Claus will be making appearances throughout the resort, including: Cruising down Hollywood Boulevard in his candy-apple red convertible at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Voyaging across the Discovery River as part of a festive flotilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom At Magic Kingdom Disney Springs Joining storytellers from around the world as a part of the EPCOT



Many other Walt Disney World holiday entertainment offerings will also be available, including: Merry Menagerie featuring life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. A finale featuring Olaf at “ For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration A magical snowfall in Town Center at Disney Springs. Candlelight Processional at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning November 25th. A holiday music overlay Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

