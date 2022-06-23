New and Returning Holiday Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World for 2022

As part of this week’s “Halfway to the Holidays” celebration, Walt Disney World has announced a number of holiday offerings returning to the parks starting November 11th.

What’s Happening:

  • First, if you haven’t heard, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is set to return on select dates in November and December, with tickets on sale to the general public starting July 7th.
  • Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, holiday-themed displays will be part of Beacons of Magic.

  • Santa Claus will be making appearances throughout the resort, including:
    • Cruising down Hollywood Boulevard in his candy-apple red convertible at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade
    • Voyaging across the Discovery River as part of a festive flotilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
    • At Magic Kingdom Park and at Disney Springs, where guests may have individual time to take photos and share their Christmas wishes.
    • Joining storytellers from around the world as a part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning November 25th

