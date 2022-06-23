New and Returning Holiday Offerings Coming to Walt Disney World for 2022

As part of this week’s “Halfway to the Holidays” celebration, Walt Disney World has announced a number of holiday offerings returning to the parks starting November 11th.
What’s Happening:
- First, if you haven’t heard, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is set to return on select dates in November and December, with tickets on sale to the general public starting July 7th.
- Elsewhere at Walt Disney World, holiday-themed displays will be part of Beacons of Magic.
- Santa Claus will be making appearances throughout the resort, including:
- Cruising down Hollywood Boulevard in his candy-apple red convertible at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the Santa Claus Merry Motorcade
- Voyaging across the Discovery River as part of a festive flotilla at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- At Magic Kingdom Park and at Disney Springs, where guests may have individual time to take photos and share their Christmas wishes.
- Joining storytellers from around the world as a part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning November 25th
- Many other Walt Disney World holiday entertainment offerings will also be available, including:
- Merry Menagerie featuring life-size, artisan-sculpted puppets at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- A finale featuring Olaf at “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- A magical snowfall in Town Center at Disney Springs.
- Candlelight Processional at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays beginning November 25th.
- A holiday music overlay at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
